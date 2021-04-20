Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $354.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

