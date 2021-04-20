Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.56. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3,461,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.