NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.54 and traded as high as C$13.09. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 405,539 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

