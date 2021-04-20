NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.39

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 2890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

