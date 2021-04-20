nOS Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.