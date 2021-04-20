Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.41 ($0.11), with a volume of 34,315 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £15.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.06.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

