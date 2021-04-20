NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

