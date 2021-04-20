Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

