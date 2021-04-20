Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

