Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 14,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

