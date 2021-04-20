Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,353,341 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $53.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

