Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,353,341 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $53.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.
In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.