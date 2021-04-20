NuBits (USNBT) Price Down 10.2% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NuBits has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $723.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.