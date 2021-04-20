Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

