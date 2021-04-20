Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $175,690.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

