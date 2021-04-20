NuCypher 1-Day Volume Tops $51.56 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $193.29 million and approximately $51.56 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars.

