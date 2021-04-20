NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Reaches $122.41 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. NULS has a total market cap of $122.41 million and approximately $129.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00272870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,632.98 or 0.99713977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.72 or 0.00901049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.00629189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

