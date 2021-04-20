NuShares (NSR) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $34.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,868,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,586,213 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

