Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,814 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Columbia Financial worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.