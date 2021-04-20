Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

