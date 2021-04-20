Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,646 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Neenah worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $15,779,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

