Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,125 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of PAR Technology worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

