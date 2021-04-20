Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

