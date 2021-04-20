Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

BRG stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

