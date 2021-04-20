Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 531,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.