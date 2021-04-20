Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 531,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Vodafone Group Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
