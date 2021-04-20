Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

