Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of The Michaels Companies worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIK. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

