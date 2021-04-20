Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ping Identity worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

