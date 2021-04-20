Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ALX Oncology worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,942.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.