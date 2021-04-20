Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Knoll worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Knoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Knoll by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

