Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 654.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

