Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.