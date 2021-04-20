Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

