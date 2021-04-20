Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,405 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schneider National worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

