Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

