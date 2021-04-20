Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

