Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The GEO Group worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

