Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 71,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Meridian Bancorp worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.