Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97,466 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.49 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

