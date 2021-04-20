Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Surgery Partners worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of SGRY opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

