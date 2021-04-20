Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

CNST stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

