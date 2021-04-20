Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Insteel Industries worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIIN opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

