Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,135 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Griffon worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Griffon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.