Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Boot Barn worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

