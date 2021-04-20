Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,792,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.