Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 131,242 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of ACLS opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

