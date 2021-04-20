Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 143,124 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

RCKT opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

