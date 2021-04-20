Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,021 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Wabash National worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

