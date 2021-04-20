Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 558,900 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Preferred Bank worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

