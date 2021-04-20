Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 938,093 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 938,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of SP Plus worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

