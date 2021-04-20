Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 995,990 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 995,990 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Aegion worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $937.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

